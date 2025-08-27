Stellarton moves to Voluntary Water Restrictions following the Recent Rain

The recent rain this week has prompted the Town of Stellarton to adjust its water contingency plan.

Town officials say the community is now on Stage One; voluntary water restrictions.

Prior to the rain, it was at stage three where all outdoor water use was prohibited.

Under voluntary water restrictions, residents are asked to refrain from sprinkling, watering or irrigating of shubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, vegetables and flowers.

The town also requests residents to not fill or top pools or wash their cars. The Splash Pad is also not available at this time. Town staff have retrieved water from an alternate source to use for maintenance; water is not being used from the East River.

This voluntary conservation order will remain in place until water levels of the East River return to normal. Should water levels degrade, it’s possible Stage 2 water restrictions may be required