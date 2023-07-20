Stellarton Planning Public Information Session on upgrades to a Town-Owned Lot

The Town of Stellarton is advising residents of a public information session taking place on the

corner of Cambey Avenue and Poplar Streets on Tuesday, July 25.

This information session will include the plan for cleanup of the Town-owned lot in this area. The Mayor, Ward 1 Councillors, senior staff, and the town’s consultant, Kirk Schmidt from Nortek Resource Solutions, are set to attend the session.

This will provide an opportunity for residents to ask questions and for concerns to be addressed.

Paige Draper, marketing and communications manager for Stellarton, stated in an email that post tropical storm Fiona caused significant damage to several town owned lots so they have been discussing ways to rehabilitate those areas and this is the first lot they are discussing.