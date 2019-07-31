Stellarton Police is reminding residents to ensure they lock their cars overnight. Police say officers have received a number of reports of vehicles being rummaged through in the town in recent days. Anyone with information on these incidents can all police at (902) 752-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Acting on a tip, Pictou County RCMP charge a Colchester Man ...1:51 pm | Read Full Article
Pictou District RCMP arrested a 44-year-old man from Colchester County for impaired driving following a complaint from a resident. At around 7:40 p.m. yesterday, Pictou District RCMP responded to a complaint of a dangerous driver on highway 6 in Three Brooks. Witnesses told police a vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed, passing on solid lines, and forcing […]
Stanley Cup is coming to Port Hood This Weekend1:17 pm | Read Full Article
The Stanley Cup is coming to Port Hood this weekend. The Al MacInnis Sports Centre is hosting hockey’s holy grail as part of this week’s Chestico Days festivities. The cup will be on display at the floor of the arena on Saturday, August 3, with viewings from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.. MacInnis, who serves […]