Stellarton Police Charge a Motorist with Stunting

The Stellarton Police has charged a driver for excessive speeding, known as Stunting.

Police say late Monday evening, an officer spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on South Foord Street. The car was clocked at 103 kilometres an hour in a 50 kilometre zone.

Police later ticketed a 22-year-old man for Stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. The fine for Stunting is $2,422.50; six points is also assigned to the driver’s record. The driver was also suspended for seven days and the vehicle he was driving was seized