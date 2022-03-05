Stellarton Police Investigate a Shooting

Stellarton Police Service is investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

On March 4, 2022 at approximately 1:10 a.m. police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Foster Avenue and Foord Street in Stellarton. Officers located a residence that had been struck by multiple bullets. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

This matter is in the early stages of the investigation and anyone with information about the incident or video from the area is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or via the P3 Tips App.