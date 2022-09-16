Stellarton Police Investigate an Armed Robbery

Stellarton Police are investigating an armed robbery in the town from early this morning.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. police received a report that a robbery had occurred at the Sobeys Fast Fuel located at 130 North Foord Street, Stellarton. A man, armed with a crowbar, smashed the glass door, entered the store, demanded money and cigarettes then fled in a vehicle with a quantity of cash and cigarettes. The employee was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, a grey shirt, dark sneakers with white soles, black with red gloves and a black balaclava at the time of the incident.

The man was observed getting into the passenger side of a dark grey Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle was described as having black aftermarket rims and tinted rear windows. The only description of the driver was that they were wearing a red or pink sweater.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to call 902-752-6160. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App