Stellarton Police Investigate Armed Robbery

Stellarton Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local gas station.

At approximately 1:45 am on August 12, a male entered the store brandishing a knife and left with an undisclosed amount of money and other property. The suspect was described as wearing black sneakers, cammo pants, and a grey hoodie with black sleeves and hood. The suspect immediately left the area and headed southbound on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Stellarton Police at 902-752-6160, Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-TIPS, or submit a secure web tip at crimestoppers.ns.ca