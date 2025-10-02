Stellarton Police Investigate Hit and Run Incident

Stellarton Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the persons responsible for a hit and run motor vehicle collision that took place in the parking lot at 101 Lawrence Boulevard in Stellarton. The incident occurred on Monday September 29th, between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. A black truck was observed backing into the driver’s side of a white Toyota Camry. The truck did not stop and left the area.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model Ford F150, black in colour. Stellarton Police Service continues to investigate.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Stellarton Police Service at 902-752-6160. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.