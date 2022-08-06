Stellarton Police Investigate Shooting

Stellarton Police say a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital following a shooting in the 100 block of Hudson Street Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called to the area at around 10 a.m. on a report that a man had been shot.

The victim sustained what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation, but don’t believe this is a random act.

Anyone with information on this incident or has video from the area is asked to contact Police. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS. Submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or via the P3 Tips App.