Two members of the Stellarton Police Service have been recognized for their service to the town. At the monthly meeting of council, Constable Garnet MacPherson was presented with a 5-year certificate, while Sargent Paul Veenhuis was recognized for 10 years of service.
Englishtown ferry is out of service for maintenance. Check 511 for updates
Road conditions for Auld's Cove Petro Can, driving is clear with moisture present on all highways, expecting some weather later today. Nothing drastic though. As always drive carefully. Details again after 1 and 5 on the air, online http://989xfm.ca and socials 9 8 9 x f m
Province to Provide $2 million for Mi’kmaw Mental Heal...12:25 pm | Read Full Article
The province has announced it is providing $2 million for the development of a Mi’kmaw mental health and addictions strategy. The funding will be administered by Tajikeimik, a new health and wellness organization that is a collaboration of Nova Scotia’s 13 Mi’kmaw First Nations. The strategy will incorporate Mi’kmaw culture and values to enhance trauma-informed […]
Stellarton looking to fill vacancies on Town Committees12:23 pm | Read Full Article
Two vacancies remain on Stellarton town committees – one on the Police Commission, and one on the Audit Committee, which deals with finances. Both positions are open to the public, and information about them is available on the News Room page of the Stellarton town website, located via the Town Hall menu page. The deadline […]
Hockey’s Maggy Burbidge, Baskeball’s David Muenk...12:29 pm | Read Full Article
X-Women Hockey forward Maggy Burbidge is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Burbidge, a second year Arts student from Falmouth, NS was the player of the game with three points in the X-Women’s 4-2 semi-final series clincher over SMU Saturday night. Named an AUS first team all-star this week, Burbidge also played strong games […]