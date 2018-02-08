Stellarton Police seek help in Locating Missing Person

The Stellarton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person who has been missing since Sunday.

Hayleigh Coady is described as having long dark hair, blue eyes and approximately 165 cm in height, with a slender build. There is no clothing description. Foul play is not suspected at this point.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Hayleigh is asked to contact the Stellarton Police at 902-752-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.