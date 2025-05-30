Stellarton Police Warn of a Suspicious Vehicle that Approached a Local Youth

Police are warning of a suspicious vehicle that approached a youth in Stellarton today.



At approximately 2:00 p.m., an 11-year-old youth was around the Sobeys Soccer Complex on Old Foxbrook Road, Stellarton, when he was approached by a suspicious vehicle. The boy described the car as a newer model black Mercedes Benz with darkened windows. The male driver told the youth to get in the car. He refused and contacted a trusted adult. The vehicle then left the area. The youth was unable to describe the male driver but described the passenger as a female wearing a blue ball hat.

The investigation is ongoing.





Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-752-6160. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.