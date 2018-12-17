Stellarton Police Warn Residents of a Email and Fax Scam

Stellarton Police say some of its residents have fallen victim to an ongoing scam that has affected individuals and businesses across the province. Police say the hoax involves emails and faxes sent in an attempt to extort money by use of threats.

The sender claims there will be some sort of extreme action taken if the receiver does not send money electronically. At times, the request is made to send money or to click on a link for more information.

Police are warning residents to be extremely cautious and to verify everyone you are sending money to. As well don’t be threatened into taking action or sending money.