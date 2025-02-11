Stellarton Public Works Planning a Major Repair to its Water Main

A wastewater overflow led Public Works officials in Stellarton to a water break that will require a major repair.

A manhole cover on South Foord Street near the train tracks was discovered to be overflowing, and after an unsuccessful attempt to remove a possible blockage, workers discovered a nearby sinkhole – indicating a water main break.

Because of its location under the train tracks, a new line will need to be bored out underground to replace the pipe. Work is expected to begin within the next couple of weeks, at an estimated cost of about $150,000 – to be covered by the town’s operating reserve fund.