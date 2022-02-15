Stellarton Questioning why it’s having trouble in having funding approved for Infrastructure Projects

The town of Stellarton is wondering why they are having trouble getting funding for infrastructure projects.

At last night’s meeting of town council, CAO Susan Higdon read a letter from the department of Municipal Affairs & Housing, telling the town that they have been turned down for funds requested through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Council was disappointed, as this is the second time the town’s ICIP applications have been denied.

Higdon told council that she will be asking through MP Sean Fraser’s office the reasons for the denial.