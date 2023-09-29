Stellarton Receives a New Fire Truck

The Stellarton Fire Department has a new piece of equipment.

A fire truck was delivered to the department on Thursday, arriving in time for Fire Prevention Week, October 8th to 14th.

The purchase of the unit was approved by Stellarton Town Council last November. The town borrowed 670,000 to fund this capital item. Mayor Danny MacGillivray says the department indicated that a new truck could provide an additional layer of protection to the town.

Fire Chief Mike O’Sullivan says with the purchase the department is trying to keep up with the latest technology to protect its citizens, and the new pumper will go along way in doing that.

There will be an open house to kick off Fire Prevention Week at the Fire Hall on Saturday, October 7th from 1 to 3 pm.