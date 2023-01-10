Stellarton seeks to relax regulations on recruiting members of the Town Fire Department

The town of Stellarton is looking to loosen its rules for recruiting people for the fire department. Deputy Mayor Bryan Knight suggested that the Fire Department Personnel By-Law be amended to drop the requirement that those wanting to join the department must live within the town. Knight said that Stellarton’s Fire Department, like many other organizations, are having trouble recruiting volunteers, and that other towns don’t have similar rules about where applicants live. Council moved to have a by-law amendment go to first reading at next month’s meeting.

Also on the subject of the fire department, council moved to accept an offer of 40 thousand dollars from the Belfast, PEI Fire Department for a 2003 pumper truck that Stellarton is replacing with a newer model.