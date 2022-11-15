Stellarton Still Dealing with Damage Caused by Fiona

The town of Stellarton continues to deal with trees damaged by storm Fiona. At last night’s monthly meeting of council, Ward 1 councilor Bryan Knight proposed a motion that Public Works remove ASAP any trees on town land that are in danger of causing property damage.

The motion did not go to a vote as it was not seconded, but council was informed that town engineer Blaine Murray is preparing a priority list of areas to be cleared and the associated costs for the next Committee of the Whole in two weeks.

Mayor Danny MacGillivray and council agreed that costs for dealing with damaged and fallen trees in non-urgent areas will be looked during discussions on next year’s budget.