Stellarton to Have a Virtual Christmas Tree Lighting

Stellarton is holding its annual tree lighting virtually this year.

Council made the decision after considering several factors including the provincial restrictions surrounding the pandemic, the uncertainty surrounding the second wave, and the challenges ensuring safety for public events.

In a release, the town called the tree-lighting a symbolic kickoff for the holiday season in Stellarton and a special community celebration for many people.

The town will livestream the tree lighting on Friday, November 27, at approximately 5 pm. Santa will still be visiting the town on Christmas Eve with the help of the Stellarton Fire Department. The route travels directly into the neighbourhoods of residents, so individuals will be able to enjoy the visit from the comfort of their own homes. Those that intend on being outside for this event are reminded to follow the health protocols from the province; Physically distance yourselves by 6ft or 2m, limit gathering sizes, and practice good hygiene