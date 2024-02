Stellarton to Plant Trees in Poplar and High Streets; areas where trees were flattened by Fiona

There’s a plan in the works to rehab an area of Stellarton flattened by Hurricane Fiona. Council approved a plan suggested by the Clean Foundation to plant over 1000 trees in the area around Poplar & High streets that had to be cleaned out after hundreds of trees were felled or damaged by Fiona.

The town is also planning to add benches and paths in the area. The tree planting is expected to begin this fall.