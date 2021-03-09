Stellarton to Set up Buy & Sell Exchange Zone

Stellarton is joining the growing number of municipalities setting up “Buy & Sell Exchange Zones”. They’re for buyers and sellers of online goods to do their physical transactions in a more secure space. Mayor Danny MacGillivray credits Paige Clarke, head of Marketing & Communications for the town, with discovering the idea and developing it.

The Exchange Zone will be in a corner of the Town Hall parking lot which is well lit, monitored by video cameras, and very close to the police station. Signage will be installed to designate the zone within a couple of weeks.