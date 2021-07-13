Stellarton Town Council Approves Financial Statements

Stellarton’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2020-2021 were approved by town

council last night. The statements showed a consolidated annual deficit of $403,000, which includes $1.7 million of amortization of capital assets. The net debt position of the town increased by $182,000 over the previous year to $338,000, while long-term debt was reduced by $897,000. Mayor Danny MacGillivray says while things are a little tighter financially, Stellarton is doing well.