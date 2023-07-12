Stellarton Town Council Discuss Tourism Levy and Street Food Vendor By-Law

A quick meeting for Stellarton town council, with a couple of by-laws worked on.

Final reading was passed for a by-law that will place a 3% marketing levy on accommodations in town, including AirBnBs. Like several other municipalities in Pictou County, this new levy will take affect January 1st, and will be used to fund marketing programs to encourage more tourism to the area.

Amendments to update the Street Food Vendor by-law, which among other things will increase the fee, update requirements for vendors, and include food trucks, passed first reading, with second reading to come at council’s next meeting in September