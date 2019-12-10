Stellarton Town Council names new Fire Chief and Deputy Fire Chief

Stellarton town council have officially appointed a new fire chief and deputy fire chief. Mike O’Sullivan and Mike Brophy have each been hired for five year terms which end December 31st, 2024.

O’Sullivan has been with the Fire Department for 27 years and was Deputy Chief for the last 10 years. He’s a teacher at Northumberland Regional High School. Brophy has ben a member of the Stellarton Fire Deparment since 1982. He retired from Michelin in July 2014.

The town interviewed for the positions following the death of Dwight Campbell, who passed away in October following a heart attack. Campbell served 47 years with the Stellarton Fire Department, 10 of them as Chief.