Stellarton Town Council Seeks a Policy for Clearing Busiest Street after a Snow Storm

Stellarton’s town council wants a policy in place for clearing their busiest street after major snowfalls. Councillor Garry Pentz says he’s received several complaints from residents who have parked on Foord Street and then had to make their way over snow banks to access local businesses. Town engineer Blaine Murray told council that the current practice is to completely clear Foord Street’s sidewalks after at least 15 cm of snow has fallen. Pentz put forward a motion to formalize that into a written policy. After some discussion, the motion was withdrawn, and town staff was asked to prepare a draft policy for council to look at for their Committee of the Whole meeting in two weeks.
It's a milestone for @PaqtnkekFN. At a ceremony today, the Paqtnkek Interchange Project officially opened. https://t.co/NeDNmUTvO3
The future of Northern Pulp remains a topic of discussion among municipal leaders in Pictou County. Last night the issue was raised at Stellarton Town Council. https://t.co/vtVi28DKEf
Paqtnkek Interchange Project Officially Opens12:46 pm | Read Full Article
Paqtnkek Chief PJ Prosper called it a proud moment for the community. Tuesday marked the official opening of the Paq’tnkek Interchange Project. Chief Prosper called the event a historic milestone, representing a journey from the 1960s to the present day. In the 60s, the government expropriated around 200 hectares of land on the south of […]
Northern Pulp Future Continues to be Front of Mind with Pict...12:17 pm | Read Full Article
The debate over the future of Northern Pulp continues to entangle towns in Pictou County. Last night, Stellarton town council narrowly passed a motion to write a letter in support of workers at the mill in Abercrombie. The three councillors who voted for the motion, including Deputy Mayor Brian Knight, said that while Stellarton has […]
Runners Allie Flower and Tim Brennan are the St. FX Athletes...1:06 pm | Read Full Article
The StFX female and male athletes of the week are in. X-Women track & field sprinter Allie Flower was named the StFX Female Athlete of the Week. Flower broke two meet records at the Moncton Open on Saturday with a pair of first place finishes. Her time of 41.62 in the 300m broke her own […]