Stellarton Town Council Seeks a Policy for Clearing Busiest Street after a Snow Storm

Stellarton’s town council wants a policy in place for clearing their busiest street after major snowfalls. Councillor Garry Pentz says he’s received several complaints from residents who have parked on Foord Street and then had to make their way over snow banks to access local businesses. Town engineer Blaine Murray told council that the current practice is to completely clear Foord Street’s sidewalks after at least 15 cm of snow has fallen. Pentz put forward a motion to formalize that into a written policy. After some discussion, the motion was withdrawn, and town staff was asked to prepare a draft policy for council to look at for their Committee of the Whole meeting in two weeks.