Stellarton Town Council Sworn-in Monday

There were many familiar faces on Monday night with the swearing in of Stellarton’s town

council. Danny MacGillivray was re-elected Mayor in October’s vote, while all four councillors returned: Simon Lawand and Bryan Knight were acclaimed in Ward 1, while Susan Campbell and Garry Pentz were re-elected in Ward 2. MacGillivray says the priorities for Stellarton over the next term were laid out during the election campaign.

During the meeting, Lawand was appointed Deputy Mayor for a one-year term.

Last month, 989XFM covered 14 rural municipality and town elections in Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond counties.