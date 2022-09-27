Stellarton Town Staff Assessing Damage from Fiona

The town of Stellarton provided an update for residents following the weekend’s hurricane.

Staff say crews are continuing to assess and repair damage of critical infrastructure throughout the Town. Many areas are still without power, storm drains are filled with debris, and damage can be seen acrossthe town.

– Residents should make reports/claims regarding property damage through their insurance if they are able for immediate assistance. Trees that have fallen across properties can be removed by residents even if they are trees from town-owned land.

Residents that report town-owned trees that have fallen on their properties will be added to the Public Works list to be assessed for removal when crews are available. Given the devastation throughout county, this will take significant time.

Residents who are able to remove their yard debris and trees themselves can put manageable-sized pieces at the front of their property for Public Works crews to collect. Pictou County Solid Waste is waiving the tipping fees for residents who are able to take storm debris to the dump themselves. This is only for storm debris – garbage removal will still have fees.

Residents should report any downed wires to Nova Scotia Power directly by calling 1-877-428-6004. The Town cannot submit reports any sooner than residents and NS Power will require additional info about the wire and the area that reporting residents will have quicker access to.