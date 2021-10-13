Stellarton Urges Province to Add More Dialysis Capacity Pictou County

Stellarton council is adding their voice to other municipalities to urge the province to add more

capacity for dialysis patients in Pictou County. Mayor Danny MacGillivray is also the head of CHAD Transit. He says that there are many clients that use CHAD three times a week to have dialysis done in Truro, Antigonish, and even Halifax because of the lack of space here, and those frequent round trips are a big expense.

MacGillivray says that CHAD Transit does have a reserve fund that it’s able to draw on, but the costs are not sustainable in the long term.