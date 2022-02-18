Steve Konchalski named Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations of Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club

The Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club has announced former St. FX X-Men Head Coach

and former Canadian men’s national team Head Coach Steve Konchalski as the club’s new Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations ahead of the club’s inaugural season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Konchalski, a New York native, served as the head coach of the StFX men’s basketball team from 1975 to 2021.

A fixture in Canadian basketball, Konchalski said he is excited to take his talents to the Rock to help tip off the next chapter of professional basketball in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.