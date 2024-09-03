Steven Stewart to Run for Trenton Town Council

Long-time Trenton resident Steven Stewart announced he filed papers to run for Trenton Town Council in the October municipal elections.

Stewart served on council from 2016 to 2020 and had a hand in the revitalization of the Trenton park. Stewart said if elected he would try to find ways to decrease the tax and water rates. He also said the campground at the park over time should be opened to bring revenue to the town.

Stewart works for the Department of Transportation and was a former full-time operator at the New Glasgow Fire Department and a former paramedic. Stewart stated he wants the public to involved in decisions made that affect the town