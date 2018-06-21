StFX busy with preparations for Special Olympics

With a little over a month ago left to go for 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games, staff at St. FX University are busy preparing to welcome more than one thousand athletes. St. FX will be the major hub for the games, with the student residences serving as the athletes village. The University also serves as the venue for a number of sports, including track and field, swimming, soccer, bocce, basketball, rhymic gymnastics and powerlifting.

The university’s director of ancillary services, Bob Hale says there’s a sense of anticipation on campus.

Among the preparations taking place on campus is completion of the bleachers at Oland Stadium and the installtion of new lockers in the dressing rooms.