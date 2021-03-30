StFX Extension looking into housing

StFX University’s Extension department is partnering on a project looking into housing across the province.

Build Together: Strengthening the Community Housing Sector in Nova Scotia launched last week. A partnership with the Community Housing Transformation Centre, the goal is to engage with housing organizations to consider whether or not the community housing sector can be improved.

Project manager Pauline MacIntosh said the project launch included the release of a province-wide survey asking those in the community housing sector what is and what isn’t working, where collaboration can help, and to identify potential good ideas as well as challenges.

The survey will be open until May 14. On April 6, organizers are launching a series of online engagement sessions. There are 10 scheduled and they can offer 10 more if there is interest, with MacIntosh noting they are also open to doing some in person while keeping with public health protocols.

Orgnaizers will follow this up with another survey in June asking people in the sector to prioritize what they need as well as their vision for the sector.