STFX Homecoming ready to go

STFX homecoming is set for this weekend with plenty going on at the Antigonish campus.

Events begin on Friday with a Golden Grad mass, lunch and Kitchen party, followed by a reception and dinner in the evening. A taps and taste event with the East Enders providing music goes Friday evening at the Keating Centre, while at the X-Women Rugby team takes on Acadia at 7.

On Saturday, there is the homecoming fun run, hall of honor ceremony, with the blue and white tailgate starting at noon. After the STFX football game with Mount Allison, a welcome home dinner and dance is set for 6 at the Keating Centre. Sunday will include a farewell breakfast, alumni mass and a pair of soccer games against Memorial University.

Shanna Hopkins, STFX director of alumni affairs, called homecoming an important tradition as it brings Xaverians home.

For more information and a complete schedule, please visit stfx.ca