STFX signs agreement with Board of Directors of The Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq

St. Francis Xavier University hosted a ceremony honouring the Board of Directors of The Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq and to sign an agreement for future collaboration on Monday morning.

A release from the university states the board of directors of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq and StFX will work in solidarity to recognize and reclaim Mi’kmaw language, laws, and self-governance in experiential learning and transformative research alliances.

STFX president Dr. Andy Hakin said it was a wonderful moment for STFX to work with the confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq.

Hakin pointed to the work Dr. Jane McMillan, with the STFX department of anthropology and Canada research chair of indigenous peoples and sustainable communities, noting McMillan has incredible insights on working with Mi’kmaq communities. Hakin called the signing a big moment for the university.