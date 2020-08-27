StFX student faces further discipline from university

A StFX student who was fined $1,000 for not self isolating faces further punishment from the university.

On August 24, Antigonish RCMP received a complaint about a student from outside of the Atlantic Bubble not self-isolating. Upon further investigation, RCMP officers determined that the individual was in violation of Health Protection Act. On August 25, police issued the student a Summary Offence Ticket under the Health Protection Act for Failing to Self-Isolate.

When asked if the university would also punish the student in question, StFX VP of Students Elizabeth Yeo said the student is now subject to the disciplinary process at X as outlined in their community code of conduct, which now includes following public health protocols. She said the scope of disciplinary actions range from warnings to suspension and expulsion, depending on the severity of the incident. Yeo said the school considers an incident of non-compliance with self isolation to be a very serious incident.

As for a timeline on when the committee will render its decision, Yeo said it is too soon to say, adding they are working quickly as there is a lot of interest and concern by the community.

Yeo said the school received a complaint directly from a community member.