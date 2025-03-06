STFX Track in Windsor for nationals

Members of the STFX track team are in Windsor for the U Sports championships this weekend.

Head coach Eric Gillis said a number of individuals did well at the recent AUS track championship. Eileen Benoit won the women’s 3000 metre race, having already qualified for the USports championship. Benoit also took silver in the 1,500 metre race, while teammate Caden Lee won the 1,500 metre. Lee was part of the 4×800 relay, along with Sarah Watson, Poppy Moon, and Hannah McIntyre that won gold at the AUS. For the men, Brett King won gold in the 3,000 metre race.

With the wins, the STFX track representatives will challenge in those same events this weekend. Gillis said they have athletes ranked between 9th and 10th and they are looking to stay in the top 10 in those events.

The Women’s 3,000 metre is set for 6:35 on Friday, with the men’s 3000 metre set for 20 minutes late. The women’s relay is set for 8:30 on Friday night, while the women’s 1,500 metre race will go Saturday at 2:45.