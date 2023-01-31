StFX Univeristy recognizes African Heritage Month

StFX University has a number of events planned for African Heritage month, which kicks off this week.

StFX President Dr. Andy Hakin said the theme for African Heritage month 2023 is Seas of Struggle, African People from Shore to Shore, which outlines the struggles People of African descent have faced.

Hakin also noted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the National Collaborating Centre for the Determinacy of Heath is hosting a webinar series Anti-Black Racism and Public Health, the roots and legacy of anti-black racism in society and the field of health.

On Wednesday at 6 at the Schwartz Auditorium, the Jules Leger (le-zhay) Lecture Series with support from the Black Student Advising Office with present author and motivational speaker Michel Chikwanine (Michelle Chik-wah-nay-nay) as a keynote speaker.

Hakin gave a shout-out to the StFX Black student advising office, for taking on a lot of the activities associated with African Heritage month.