STFX University getting ready to welcome students

Elizabeth Yeo, vice president of students with STFX University, said the local school is set to begin welcoming students this weekend for the upcoming school year. Central welcome and check-in activities and move-in are set for this Saturday and Sunday. Monday will serve as a community day for new students and move-in day for returning students, and September 1 is academic day, with classes starting September 2.

Yeo said the move-in day typically falls on the Labour Day weekend, but they moved it back a week.

On top of welcoming students back to campus, Yeo said they also welcome off-campus students back to the community. Part of the welcome back for those students includes a good neighbours house calls program, which involves teams of university and community representatives visiting student neighbourhoods.