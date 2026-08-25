Listen Live

Listen Live

STFX University getting ready to welcome students

Aug 25, 2026 | Local News

Elizabeth Yeo, vice president of students with STFX University, said the local school is set to begin welcoming students this weekend for the upcoming school year. Central welcome and check-in activities and move-in are set for this Saturday and Sunday. Monday will serve as a community day for new students and move-in day for returning students, and September 1 is academic day, with classes starting September 2.  
 
Yeo said the move-in day typically falls on the Labour Day weekend, but they moved it back a week.  
 
 
 
On top of welcoming students back to campus, Yeo said they also welcome off-campus students back to the community. Part of the welcome back for those students includes a good neighbours house calls program, which involves teams of university and community representatives visiting student neighbourhoods.  
Yeo said for new students, this is a very important moment in their lives, adding STFX wants them to understand they are becoming members of the larger community and with that comes the responsibilities of looking after one another and respecting and caring for the communities they share.  

Other Local News Stories

Town of Antigonish discussing funding splits with county

Aug 25, 2026

The funding split for grants and projects in Antigonish came up before town council last week. Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron said it wasn't the first time council discussed the matter, which came up last week following a funding request that went before the town...

Town of Antigonish votes to support guaranteed basic income

Aug 24, 2026

The Town of Antigonish offered its support for a guaranteed basic income.     During a regular meeting last week, Antigonish town council passed a motion to send a letter to the federal and provincial governments supporting the idea of a guaranteed basic...

Glasgow Square Theatre to host RIDGE

Aug 24, 2026

The Glasgow Square Theatre in New Glasgow will feature a show in November that offers a mix of live music, storytelling and history centred on the Battle of Vimy Ridge in World War One.  There were more than 10,000 Canadian casualties in that battle. The...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.