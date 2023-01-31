StFX University recognized for research

StFX University received some recognition for its research publication impact.

In the Research Infosource rankings of Canada’s Top 50 Research Universities 2022 released January 18, StFX ranked second in Canada in the research publication category—a measure of the quality and impact of research published by StFX faculty—and 41st overall in the overall scorecard.

StFX President Dr. Andy Hakin said he is very pleased with the news. StFX also moved up to 48th place overall from 49th place in research income.