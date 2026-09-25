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STFX welcomes one of its largest incoming classes ever

Sep 25, 2026 | Local News

STFX University recently welcomed one of its largest incoming classes with 1,394 student coming in. University president Dr. Andy Hakin called it one of if not the largest classes they’ve ever had.  
 
Hakin said they have just under 5,000 students with on campus residences at 97 per cent occupancy. 
 
 
1,400 students is around as many students as they can take on entry, said Hakin, adding they want the majority of students to have the residence experience.  As for what’s upcoming, Hakin pointed to Homecoming next week, with around 500 registrants taking part. He said the Mulroney Institute has some things coming this fall, and events are set for Truth and Reconciliation.

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The Antigonish Film Festival runs this weekend. It begins tonight from 6 to 9 pm at St. FX University's Immaculata Hall, with a short film festival, with 10 Antigonish-connected short films, and another 10 films from the 48-Hour Film Challenge last December. On...

Gas and Diesel prices head in different directions

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Richmond Warden happy with interest in firearm safety

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The Warden of Richmond is glad to see healthy interest in firearm safety. At Monday night's regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat, Lois Landry noted that 36 people signed up for a Firearm Safety Course that was unfortunately held during...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.