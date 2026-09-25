STFX welcomes one of its largest incoming classes ever
Sep 25, 2026 | Local News
STFX University recently welcomed one of its largest incoming classes with 1,394 student coming in. University president Dr. Andy Hakin called it one of if not the largest classes they’ve ever had.
Hakin said they have just under 5,000 students with on campus residences at 97 per cent occupancy.
1,400 students is around as many students as they can take on entry, said Hakin, adding they want the majority of students to have the residence experience. As for what’s upcoming, Hakin pointed to Homecoming next week, with around 500 registrants taking part. He said the Mulroney Institute has some things coming this fall, and events are set for Truth and Reconciliation.