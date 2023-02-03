Stoirm Voilleyball club raises over $13,000

A local volleyball club raised over $13,000 last weekend in a fundraiser.

Trudy Delorey, presidents of Storim Volleyball, said the club decided to host a Serve-a-thon as part of its Welcome Day to start off the season. Members asked for pledges to serve 100 volleyballs on January 28, and they were able to raise over $13,000.

Delorey said they didn`t anticipate that sort of support, but thanked residents for their generosity. She said the funds will be used, in part, to purchase volleyballs for each of its nine teams, with different age groups requiring different volleyballs.

The club expanded this year, going from 86 athletes to 123. They added a 12U learn to play program, and an 18u tier 1 team. Delorey thanked everyone involved, including BL Environmental and Steve Doyle Construction, who helped out with some brand new jerseys.