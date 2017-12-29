Truck stolen in Cloverville

The Antigonish RCMP is investigating a theft of a truck that occurred over the past week. The RCMP say that a 1977 Ford 250, three-quarter ton pickup truck was stolen from a residence in Cloverville. The truck is described as being green and recently refurbished without a license plate.

The theft occurred sometime between December 23 and the 27th. Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.