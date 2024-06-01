Stone Family backs out of a Sale of Property in New Glasgow for a Long-Term Care Facility

The town of New Glasgow will have to cross another potential location for a long-term care facility off its list.

In March, the town began negotiations with the Stone family to purchase 12.5 acres near Abercrombie Road to build the replacement for Glen Haven Manor.

On Friday, the Stones posted on Facebook saying they have decided to back out of the sale following two weeks of “personal threats and attacks.” Earlier this year, council dropped plans to build on Brother Street following a public outcry.