Stop Work Order Issued at Martin Marietta in Mulgrave

On Monday, the Department of Labour, Skills, and Immigration confirmed it is in the early stages of responding to a workplace accident that occurred at the Martin Marietta Facility in Mulgrave, involving one worker. A spokesperson for the department stated they issued a Stop Work Order. As the investigation is ongoing, the department stated is has no further information to share currently.