Stop Work Order Issued at Martin Marietta in Mulgrave

On Monday, the Department of Labour, Skills, and Immigration confirmed it is in the early stages of responding to a workplace accident that occurred at the Martin Marietta Facility in Mulgrave, involving one worker. A spokesperson for the department stated they issued a Stop Work Order. As the investigation is ongoing, the department stated is has no further information to share currently.
Festival of the Tartans returns to New Glasgow11:48 am | Read Full Article
After a COVID induced hiatus, the Festival of the Tartans is back in New Glasgow. The launch of the festival takes place at the Glen Lovat Golf Club on Thursday afternoon, followed by a kilted golf tournament and later a car show at Riverside parkway. Friday night will feature an outdoor fiddle concert at Rotary […]
Pictou Lobster Carnival Organizers pleased With Event11:36 am | Read Full Article
Organizers of the Pictou Lobster Carnival deemed the event a success. Lobster Carnival media relations manager Kent Corbett said they reached capacity in their licensed areas for Friday and Saturday nights for musical events, noting there was about 1,000 people there for the closing show on Sunday featuring Jimmy Rankin and Dave Gunning. Corbett also said they […]
Gary Kell of Antigonish Medals at Canadian Armwrestling Cham...9:29 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish resident Gary Kell has returned home from the Canadian Armwrestling Championships as a national champion. The championships were held in Winnipeg July First and Second. Kell says he won two medals. For Kell, winning gold in Winnipeg is his eighth Canadian title. He has been arm wrestling competitively for 30 years. Kell says he’s grateful […]