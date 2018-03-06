Storm To Bring Snow/Rain Mix to the Province Thursday, but could linger In Eastern Sections Into Saturday

Environment Canada is watching another storm that could impact our area in a couple of days. The national weather forecaster has issued a Special Weather Statement indicating a low pressure system will approach the province Wednesday night and Thursday. Snow will develop Wednesday night over southwestern portions, and will spread Thursday to the rest of the province. A changeover to rain is expected Thursday for much of the province, but could persist as snow over easternmost sections of Nova Scotia on Friday and maybe into Saturday. Generally 5 to 10 centimetres is expected with higher amounts possible over eastern Nova Scotia.

Also large waves, heavy pounding surf and higher than normal water levels will continue to affect the Atlantic coast of the province today. That could cause minor coastal flooding, shore or beach erosion and possible infrastructure damage, especially during high tide.