Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Assists in Establishing a Housing Association

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce is working on helping set up a housing association for the area.

Tanya Felix, executive director of the chamber, said the chamber engaged New Dawn Enterprises to complete a housing study report for the Town of Port Hawkesbury last fall. She said this was due to increasing housing shortages in the town and the municipality reached out to the chamber for some support. The study wrapped up in the spring, and the outcome called for a not-for-profit housing organization in the region.

Felix added the chamber has also worked with Richmond municipal council on housing. She said Richmond and Port Hawkesbury Councils will now meet and lay out some of the early ground work.