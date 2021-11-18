Tim Horton's Antigonish
Strait Area Chamber of Commerce discuss Offshore Wind Turbines with District of Guysborough Council

Representatives of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce spoke to the Municipality of the District of Guysborough council at the regular council meeting on Wednesday about the potential for offshore wind development in the Strait of Canso.

 The presentation demonstrated the potential to develop both fixed and floating wind turbines in the area.

 The potential for this energy development is in the early stages and the presentation was meant to inform the council of what opportunity may lay ahead in the renewable energy sector.