Strait Area Chamber of Commerce hands out Annual Awards

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce honoured its best last night. The chamber held its

annual awards gala, with C. H. Boudreau Funeral Home in Arichat taking home the prestigious Jack Hartery Memorial Lifetime Achievement in Business Award. The funeral home has been in business for more than four decades. The award, named after long-time member of the management team at the paper mill in Point Tupper was established in 2003.

The Kevin Beaton Heart of the Community Award went to Blaise MacEachern, who has dedicated many years to developing of a sustainable trail system in Inverness County. Loretta Gould received the nod for the Cultural Award of Merit, while Jeremy Murray was recognized with the Chamber’s Leadership Award bursary for NSCC students.

Allana Richardson was presented the President’s Award, recognizing her commitment to the community and the chamber.