Strait Area Chamber of Commerce holds Fall Awards Dinner

The Strait Area business community honoured its best last night with a fall awards dinner at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. The dinner, organized by the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce coincides with Global Entrepreneurship Week.

This year’s Excellence in Business Award Winner was Les MacIntyre and Sue Phelan of Superport Marine Services. The company has grown from a small operation to one that now employs more than 100 people, with projects that now takes them across the continent.

The Rising Star New Business Award was given to B & E General Store in St. Peter’s while Learn North Incorporated of Port Hawkesbury received the honour for Export Achievement. Francis Covin of DSM Nutritional Products was named Safety Champion and Margie Beaton of the Gaelic College was honoured with the Outstanding Customer Service Award.

Club 25 honourees, recognizing businesses operating for 25 years or more included The Farmer’s Daughter, Ross Screen Print and Glad Tidings Christmas Shoppe.

The Chamber also presented a new prize, the Strait Area Ambassador Award. The first recipient is long-time Chamber member Daniel Ross, in recognition for his work in bringing motorcyclists from across the globe to experience the Cabot Trail.