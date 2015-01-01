Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Honours Business Excellence and Long-Term Service to Community

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Fall Dinner and Awards Gala at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre last night.

New entrants in club 25, recognizing businesses presence in the greater Strait Region for 25 years or more, include Mabou River Inn, Richmond County Literacy Network and Snow’s Econoprint.

Club 50 winners are City Print Plus (formerly City Printers Ltd.) and Brian A. Anderson Associates Ltd.

The recipient of the Outstanding Customer Service Award is Divina David (known by her friends, and customers as Apple) from Scotiabank and Papa’s Pub.

The Immigrant Entrepreneur Award went to Martin and Gabi Baumann

Jennifer Snowden from The Farmer’s Pantry accepted the 2023 Rising Star new Business Award.

The recipient of the Export Achievement Award is the Corner Store.

The Excellence in Business Award was presented to Mabou Farmer’s Market.